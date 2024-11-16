Trump pressures US Senate with divisive Cabinet picks

"SHOCK AND OVERWHELM"

Trump's supporters believe his comfortable win over Democrat Kamala Harris last week gives him enormous latitude for an overhaul of the federal bureaucracy and sweeping cuts to government spending.

But the Senate confirmation process for all of his most controversial picks could be tumultuous.

The incoming president has demanded approval of at least some of his choices without full hearings, as "recess appointments" - his first loyalty test for what will almost certainly be a Senate with a 53-47 Republican edge.

Analysts say his choices demonstrate his determination to move quickly on his campaign promises to eliminate "woke" diversity and environmental policies from all aspects of federal government and private business.

"I do think that they are looking to essentially shock and overwhelm the system so that they can maximise what the system will tolerate," Trump biographer and New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman told CNN on Thursday.

US Senator and occasional Trump whisperer Lindsey Graham is pushing for fellow South Carolinian Scott Bessent for the prestigious role, although Trump transition co-chair Howard Lutnick is also said to be in the running.

Trump has promised to take on the FBI as part of his federal shake-up, and looks likely to fire director Christopher Wray and a host of other top officials.

Trump appointed Wray in 2017, but his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida was later raided by agents from the 35,000-employee agency seeking to recover classified documents, and he has since been a huge critic of Wray's leadership.

Former FBI agent and ex-congressman Mike Rogers - another staunch Trump loyalist - looks to be the favourite to replace Wray after meeting the transition team at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump on Friday announced the launch of a new National Energy Council to be headed by his former presidential rival Doug Burgum, having already revealed that he wants the South Dakota governor to be his secretary of the interior.

"This council will oversee the path to US energy dominance by cutting red tape, enhancing private sector investments across all sectors of the economy, and by focusing on innovation over longstanding, but totally unnecessary, regulation," he said in a statement.