Trump says would be 'stupid' to reject Qatari Air Force One gift

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday (May 12) angrily dismissed concerns over his plans to receive a jet from Qatar to be used as Air Force One, saying it would be "stupid" not to accept such a gift.

The offer from Qatar's royal family to donate the US$400 million 747-8 to be used as the US presidential plane raised major questions about ethics and security, but Trump played them down.

"It's a great gesture," the 78-year-old billionaire told reporters at the White House when asked if the oil-rich Gulf state would expect anything in exchange.

"I would never be one to turn down that kind of an offer. I mean, I could be a stupid person (and) say 'no we don't want a free, very expensive airplane.'"

Qatar's offer came after Trump repeatedly complained of delays and cost overruns in aerospace giant Boeing's contract to provide two new Air Force One jets to replace the current ageing models.

Trump responded particularly angrily when asked if he would use the jet in a personal capacity after he left the presidency.

"You should be embarrassed asking that question," Trump told a reporter. "They're giving us a free jet. I could say, no, no, no, don't give us I want to pay you US$1 billion or US$400 million, or whatever it is. Or I could say, thank you very much."

Trump said that instead it would be donated to his future presidential library as an exhibit, in the same way that Ronald Reagan's library holds a former Air Force One jet.

"NUCLEAR-GRADE GRAFT"

Qatar swiftly sought to downplay the uproar, saying the jet would not be a gift.

"The possible transfer of an aircraft for temporary use as Air Force One is currently under consideration between Qatar's Ministry of Defense and the US Department of Defense," said Ali Al-Ansari, Qatar's media attache to Washington.

But the plan has raised major ethical questions, as the US Constitution prohibits government officials from accepting gifts "from any King, Prince or foreign State."

It has also raised deep security concerns about using a plane donated by a foreign power for use as the ultra-sensitive Air Force One. The jet is designed to serve as a mobile command center for the president in case of an attack on America.