Trump's name removed from Kennedy Center in predawn operation

WASHINGTON: Workers stripped US President Donald Trump's name from the Kennedy Center early on Saturday (Jun 13), less than six months after it went up, complying with a judge's ruling that the performing arts landmark cannot be renamed without an act of Congress.

The work began around 1.20am, hours after the Department of Justice said the government would miss the court-ordered deadline of 11.59pm on Friday to take Trump's name off the Washington venue, created a half-century ago to honour an assassinated president.

The centre's board, which Trump chairs, voted in December to rename it The Donald J Trump and The John F Kennedy Memorial Center for the Performing Arts. Workers began affixing his name to the building the next day.

REMOVAL FOLLOWS MISSED DEADLINE, COURT FILINGS

After erecting scaffolding late on Friday, workers draped tarps over the temporary structure in the predawn hours and were seen removing letters around 3.10am in an operation that took about 30 minutes.

Late on Friday, the DOJ had said in a court filing it would miss the deadline because of thunderstorms that could pose safety risks for the workers, seeking a 12-hour extension.