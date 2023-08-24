Trump to report to Atlanta jail to face charges in election-subversion case

ATLANTA: Donald Trump is due to report to an Atlanta jail on Thursday (Aug 24) to face charges stemming from his effort to overturn his 2020 election loss, in the fourth criminal case to hit the former president this year.

Like other criminal defendants in Atlanta, Trump will have to appear at the Fulton County Jail to be fingerprinted and photographed - a mug shot that is certain to be widely circulated by backers and detractors alike as he campaigns to win back the White House in a November 2024 election.

The Republican former president faces 13 felony counts including racketeering, which is typically used to target organized crime, for pressuring state officials to reverse his election loss to Democratic President Joe Biden.

Trump, 77, has denied wrongdoing and attacked the case as politically motivated. He will not enter a plea at this appearance. He has agreed to post a US$200,000 bond and accepted bail conditions that would bar him from threatening witnesses or his 18 co-defendants in the case.

It was unclear when Trump would arrive at the facility, which has a reputation for grim conditions that have inspired rap songs and prompted an investigation by the US Justice Department.

It was also unclear how many supporters would show up in the sweltering heat to support him. Trump called for nationwide protests after his first criminal indictment in New York in March, prompting fears of violent unrest along the lines of the Jan 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol.

Authorities have reported no violent incidents outside the courthouses in Manhattan, Miami and Washington where he has been arraigned this year.