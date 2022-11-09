Shadow of Donald Trump looms over expected Republican win in US midterms, say experts

Mr Varoga said Mr Trump’s involvement complicates matters for the Republican party, as all Republican actions will be deemed as being done under his influence.

“It's going to be difficult for him to adjust to the fact that he is not president. It will also make it really hard for the Republicans in Congress to say that they're doing anything independently,” he said.

“It will allow President Biden to have a foil, but it also means that everything is going to be seen in the context to 2024.”

Mr Varoga added that the denying of an election’s legitimacy in the US - something the Republicans and Mr Trump have constantly done - is “very dangerous” and “sends the wrong signal to the world” and throughout the country.

According to stats site FiveThirtyEight, 185 Republicans running for House, Senate and governor seats in this year's midterm elections have denied the legitimacy of the 2020 election, echoing the allegation that Mr Trump has often repeated.

“I think that if some of the people who are going to be elected had been in office two years ago, Donald Trump would have probably succeeded in overturning the election, despite the fact that he had lost it,” said Mr Varoga.

Mr Newhouse, who worked on the presidential campaigns of former Republican candidates John McCain and Mitt Romney, said what really unites voters and the Republican Party is "their dislike and antipathy towards Democrats".

“You cannot overestimate the amount of extreme partisan polarisation,” he emphasised.

“What unites Republicans, whether they are pro-Trump, anti-Trump, (or) election deniers, is the fear of Democrats taking control.”

He said that while the party has its own inner problems, they still put up a united front in the country’s elections.

KEY ISSUES

Analysts note that despite the Republicans’ denial of the legitimacy of election results, other issues are what voters truly care about and would vote on in these midterms.

These include inflation and the economy, abortion, immigration, gun control and climate change.

“Economy and inflation have been consistent issues during this election cycle. Voters are reminded of it every time they go to the gas station or the grocery store. They are paying more and there has been no relief. Gas prices have gone down, but grocery prices (and) energy prices are up,” said Mr Newhouse.

He added that the Democratic momentum built upon the abortion issue in August has stalled in the face of shifting election issues.