McDonald's feast undercuts Trump health pledge

WASHINGTON: US President-elect Donald Trump's pick for health secretary, Robert F Kennedy Jr, has been pictured sharing a McDonald's meal with his future boss, days after they promised to "make America healthy again".

Kennedy flew with Trump aboard his plane to an Ultimate Fighting Championship bout in New York on Saturday along with Tesla CEO Elon Musk and Donald Jr, the Republican's eldest son.

The four men are shown seated in front of trays of McDonald's food in a photo posted online by Donald Jr on Sunday which he jokingly captioned: "Make America Healthy Again starts TOMORROW."

Trump and Kennedy, a scion of the famous Democratic political family, campaigned together ahead of the presidential election on Nov 5 promising to tackle processed food among other priorities.

Announcing Kennedy's nomination on Thursday, Trump said that "for too long, Americans have been crushed by the industrial food complex and drug companies".