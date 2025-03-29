Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Trump says US will help after Myanmar quake
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

World

Trump says US will help after Myanmar quake

Trump says US will help after Myanmar quake

In this image provided by The Myanmar Military True News Information Team, a soldier provide security while vehicles make their ways near damaged road caused by an earthquake Friday, March 28, 2025, in Naypyitaw, Myanmar. (The Myanmar Military True News Information Team via AP)

29 Mar 2025 04:42AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Friday (Mar 28) vowed the United States would assist Myanmar after it was hit by a huge earthquake, following a rare plea for aid by the Southeast Asian nation's junta.

"It’s terrible," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office about the quake when asked if he would respond to the appeal by Myanmar's military rulers.

"It's a real bad one, and we will be helping. We've already spoken with the country."

A huge 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, killing more than 150 people and injuring hundreds.

Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing had earlier invited "any country, any organization" to help with relief, in a speech aired on state media.

Related:

Four years of civil war sparked by the military seizing power have ravaged Myanmar's infrastructure and health care system, leaving it ill-equipped to respond to such a disaster.

The United States has, in recent years, been pressing Myanmar's rulers for progress on key concerns such as freeing political prisoners and reducing violence.

Myanmar's junta has meanwhile been fostering ties with key ally Russia, with leader Min Aung Hlaing visiting President Vladimir Putin in Moscow earlier this month.

The two countries are talking about a plan for Moscow to help build a small nuclear power plant in Myanmar.
Source: AFP/fs

Related Topics

Myanmar earthquake Donald Trump
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement