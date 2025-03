Trump says US will help after Myanmar quake

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump on Friday (Mar 28) vowed the United States would assist Myanmar after it was hit by a huge earthquake , following a rare plea for aid by the Southeast Asian nation's junta."It’s terrible," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office about the quake when asked if he would respond to the appeal by Myanmar's military rulers."It's a real bad one, and we will be helping. We've already spoken with the country." huge 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit Myanmar and Thailand on Friday, killing more than 150 people and injuring hundreds.Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing had earlier invited "any country, any organization" to help with relief, in a speech aired on state media.