Trump seeks US$88 billion in extra funding, mostly for Iran war

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump asked Congress on Wednesday (Jun 24) for nearly US$88 billion in extra spending, most of it to cover the cost of the Iran war, at a moment of growing unease in both parties over the conflict and its political price.

The White House request for US$87.6 billion in supplemental funding includes tens of billions of dollars for the Pentagon, as well as money for US farmers, Ebola response efforts in central Africa and domestic infrastructure projects.

The proposal landed a day after Congress passed a largely symbolic resolution calling on Trump to end US hostilities with Iran unless lawmakers explicitly authorise military action.

It also came as the administration tries to turn a preliminary agreement with Tehran into a final settlement after months of war that rattled global energy markets, pushed up prices and exposed divisions inside Trump's Republican Party.

White House budget director Russell Vought made the request in a letter to House Speaker Mike Johnson, urging Congress to act quickly on what he called "important and urgent requests".

The bulk of the package would go toward military costs linked to the Iran conflict.

The administration requested about US$67 billion for the Pentagon, including US$21 billion for munitions and other military capabilities, US$17.3 billion for operational costs and US$12.1 billion for classified programmes.

It also sought nearly US$768 million for the Energy Department for nuclear and energy security related to Iran, and US$300 million for State Department embassy security and construction in countries around Iran.