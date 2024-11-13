Trump shapes team ahead of White House return

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump named more of his incoming team on Tuesday (Nov 12), including seasoned figures and hard-liners, ahead of a meeting with President Joe Biden in what will be the Republican's first White House visit since exiting amid scandal four years ago.

The 78-year-old, who decisively defeated Vice President Kamala Harris in last week's election, makes a triumphant return to Washington on Wednesday, meeting Biden in the Oval Office.

He is also expected to visit the US Capitol where his party has won a narrow majority in the Senate and is poised to retain control of the House of Representatives, giving Republicans the so-called trifecta of both chambers and the White House from January.

With just over two months until he takes office, Trump is moving quickly to consolidate an extraordinary comeback.

He got good news when a judge in New York delayed a decision until Nov 19 on potentially throwing out his conviction on multiple fraud charges ahead of scheduled sentencing.

Now, governments worldwide are scrutinizing Trump's government picks for signs of how closely the incoming administration will stick to his promises of an isolationist foreign policy, harsh crackdowns on illegal immigration, and persecution of people he perceives as enemies.

HARD-LINERS

Late Tuesday, Trump named military veteran and Fox News host Pete Hegseth as his incoming defense secretary.

"With Pete at the helm, America's enemies are on notice - Our Military will be Great Again, and America will Never Back Down," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, US media reported that Florida's Senator Marco Rubio would be nominated to the key position of secretary of state.

Trump separately named congressman Mike Waltz, a former special forces officer, as his incoming national security advisor.

Waltz has hawkish views on China and is not considered isolationist, despite desire in some Trump circles for the United States to retreat from foreign engagements and cut obligations to allies like NATO.

Trump on Tuesday also announced he was choosing a close ally, his former director of national intelligence John Ratcliffe, to lead the Central Intelligence Agency.

"He will be a fearless fighter for the Constitutional Rights of all Americans, while ensuring the Highest Levels of National Security, and PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH," Trump said in a statement.

On the domestic front, Trump has signaled he will back up his extreme election campaign rhetoric aimed at stirring fear and anger against illegal immigrants ahead of promised mass deportations.

On Monday, he named veteran hard-line immigration official Tom Homan as the country's "border czar".

US media also reported that Stephen Miller, author of Trump's so-called "Muslim ban" immigration policy during his first term, will hold a powerful position as deputy chief of staff.

Rounding out Trump's immigration team, South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem has been tapped to head the massive Department of Homeland Security, CNN reported.