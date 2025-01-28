Trump signs order to get 'transgender ideology' out of military

US President Donald Trump said on Monday (Jan 27) he had signed an executive order ridding the military of what he called "transgender ideology," in a potentially major setback for LGBTQ rights.

In a series of orders related to the military that Trump told reporters he had signed on Air Force One, he also called for the building of a US version of Israel's Iron Dome missile defence system.

The Republican signed further orders reinstating service members dismissed for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine and extending a wider government crackdown on diversity programs to the armed forces.

"To ensure that we have the most lethal fighting force in the world, we will get transgender ideology the hell out of our military," Trump told a Republican congressional retreat earlier in Miami.

Trump has previously promised to bring back a ban on transgender troops and demonised any recognition of gender diversity.

In his order, Trump claimed the armed forces "have been afflicted with radical gender ideology to appease activists" and that "many mental and physical health conditions are incompatible with active duty".

The order said "adoption of a gender identity inconsistent with an individual's sex conflicts with a soldier's commitment to an honourable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one's personal life".

"A man's assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honour this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member," it added.