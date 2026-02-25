Trump touts economic record in State of the Union, seeking reset ahead of midterm elections

The annual speech to Congress carried enormous stakes for the president, with his approval ratings slumping, anxieties rising over Iran and Americans frustrated that he has not done more to address the high cost of living.

At the outset, Trump was uncharacteristically disciplined, mostly appearing to stick to the written script and eschewing his typical stream-of-consciousness digressions. But he flashed his combative side while discussing his immigration crackdown, exchanging shouted insults with several Democratic lawmakers.

While Trump declared that inflation is "plummeting", prices for groceries, housing, insurance and utilities remain significantly higher than they were a few years ago. New data released on Friday showed the economy slowed more than expected last quarter while inflation accelerated.

A Reuters/Ipsos poll found only 36 per cent of Americans approve of his handling of the economy. Democrats hope to seize control of both houses of Congress from Republicans in November when all 435 seats are on the ballot for the House and about a third of the 100 seats in the Senate.

While he leveled some familiar attacks on his Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden, Trump held his fire when it came to the US Supreme Court, which struck down his signature tariff regime on Friday.

Unlike the hours after the decision, when Trump insulted the justices in deeply personal terms, the president shook hands with the four justices in attendance upon entering the House of Representatives and simply called the ruling "unfortunate".

Trump finished his speech just before 11 pm Eastern Time (12pm, Singapore time), after more than an hour and 47 minutes – breaking the record he set last year for the longest presidential address to Congress.

Though he has focused much of his energies in office on foreign policy, the topic got little attention during the first 90 minutes of his speech.

Trump again claimed he "ended" eight wars, an exaggeration, and barely mentioned the Russia-Ukraine war, despite on Tuesday marking the fourth anniversary of Russia's invasion.

Trump also did not offer more clarity regarding his plans for Iran, amid growing concern that he may be inching closer to a military conflict with Tehran.

"My preference is to solve this problem through diplomacy," he said. "But one thing is certain, I will never allow the world's No 1 sponsor of terror, which they are by far, to have a nuclear weapon."