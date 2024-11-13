Trump taps Elon Musk to ‘dismantle’ bureaucracy, Fox News host Pete Hegseth for defence secretary

US President-elect Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Nov 12) that Elon Musk will lead the newly created Department of Government Efficiency to “dismantle” government bureaucracy and nominated Fox News host Pete Hegseth to serve as defence secretary.

Musk, together with former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, "will pave the way for my administration to dismantle government bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies", Trump said in a statement.

Musk became a key ally to Trump during his campaign, reportedly spending well over US$100 million to help the Republican win and repeatedly boosting Trump's candidacy on X, the platform which he owns.

Trump said Musk and Ramaswamy would lead a "Department of Government Efficiency ('DOGE')" a tongue-in-cheek reference to an internet meme and cryptocurrency.

He said the department "will provide advice and guidance from outside of government", a move that could allow Musk to avoid disclosing his financial holdings.

"This will send shockwaves through the system, and anyone involved in government waste, which is a lot of people!" Musk said, according to Trump's statement, which called the new government initiative "potentially 'The Manhattan Project' of our time," referring to the US plan to build the atomic bomb that helped end World War II.