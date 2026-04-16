Trump's triumphal arch gets official name

WASHINGTON: It's been dubbed the "Arc de Trump". But now President Donald Trump's latest building project has an official name - the "United States Triumphal Arch".

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed the formal title on Wednesday (Apr 15), saying the giant structure was being built to mark the 250th anniversary of US independence.

"In honor of this historic occasion, President Trump and the Department of the Interior will submit plans for the United States Triumphal Arch," Leavitt told reporters.

Showing off a picture that she initially held upside down, Leavitt said the "monumental" arch would stand 76.2m tall "in honour of 250 years".