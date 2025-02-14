Trump promises Kyiv involvement in peace talks with Russia

KYIV: US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (Feb 13) that Ukraine would be involved in peace talks with Russia, although Kyiv said it would be premature to speak with Moscow at a security conference on Friday.

Trump, speaking to reporters at the White House, said Ukraine would have a seat at the table during any peace negotiations with Russia over ending the war.

"They're part of it. We would have Ukraine, and we have Russia, and we'll have other people involved, a lot of people,” Trump said.

Asked whether he trusts Putin, he said: "I believe that he would like to see something happen. I trust him on this subject."

Trump said US and Russian officials would meet in Munich on Friday and that Ukraine was also invited.

An adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, however, said Kyiv does not expect to hold talks with the Russian side at the annual Munich Security Conference on Friday, and believes the US, Europe and Ukraine need a common position before talks with Moscow.

Trump also suggested to reporters there would be a meeting of top officials, although not leaders, from all three countries in Saudi Arabia next week aimed at ending the war.

On Thursday, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed "the need for bold diplomacy" to end the war in a call with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, the State Department said.