‘More bluster than substance’: Observers on Trump’s speech to US Congress

United States President Donald Trump addressed a divided Congress on Tuesday (Mar 4) for the first time since returning to power, where he spoke about domestic priorities like cutting wasteful spending and balancing the federal budget.

US presidents typically address a joint session of Congress early in their tenure to outline their policy priorities.

But Trump delivered a speech aimed at his supporters by mostly listing his accomplishments over the past six weeks, observers told CNA.

“I heard a very long speech … and also one that was more of a campaign speech than a speech to Congress,” said political science professor Louis DeSipio from the University of California, Irvine.

“I was trying to keep track and I only really saw four specific ‘asks’. Usually these speeches are heavy on: ‘With your help, I can do the following, and your help means a vote from Congress’. Mostly, he said he was going to solve problems or had solved them already,” DeSipio noted.