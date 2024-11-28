'Not as easy as you think': Moving to Canada to avoid Trump

TORONTO: After Joe Biden's disastrous TV debate with Donald Trump, when the president's reelection prospects began unravelling, Vancouver immigration lawyer Randall Cohn started getting calls from Americans.

It was the first "panic period" among people anxious about another Trump administration and interested in moving to Canada.

"The surge reduced a little bit after (Kamala) Harris became the nominee, and then I got another surge in the last couple weeks," Cohn told AFP.

Following Trump's Nov 5 victory, Google Trends reported a more than 1,000 per cent increase in US-based searches on moving to Canada.

After his 2016 win, elevated traffic crashed Canada's immigration website.

The phenomenon of left-leaning Americans becoming "Canada-curious" after a Republican election victory predates Trump.

There were similar media reports when Ronald Reagan beat Jimmy Carter in 1980.

Experts note the number of Americans who have actually uprooted and moved to Canada because of an election result is hard to quantify but is understood to be low.

Immigrating to Canada is difficult, and by some measures, harder now than ever.

"Somebody with no pre-existing connection to Canada is going to have a really, really difficult time," Jacqueline Bonisteel, a partner at the Corporate Immigration Law Firm, told AFP.