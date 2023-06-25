US evangelicals still all-in for scandal-plagued Trump

WASHINGTON: He has been indicted over hush money payments to a porn star and found liable in a sexual abuse lawsuit in a tumultuous start to his reelection campaign - but America's evangelicals just can't quit Donald Trump.

The 45th president of the United States - who is vying to be the 47th - has spent years mired in legal and ethical scandals, from accusations that he abused his office and tried to subvert a free-and-fair election to alleged affairs.

Yet the 77-year-old Republican remains as popular as ever on the Christian right, his appeal abundantly evident at Road to Majority, a weekend gathering of 3,000 evangelicals from the Faith and Freedom Coalition in Washington.

"Together we're warriors in a righteous crusade to stop the arsonists, the atheists, the globalists and the Marxists," Trump said in characteristically apocalyptic language, as he delivered the keynote address at the closing gala to rapt applause.

"That's what they are. And we will restore our Republic as one nation under God."

It took some persuasion for white evangelicals to come around to Trump when he announced he was running for president in 2015. But once they were in, they were all-in.

Non-Hispanic white Republicans who attend church regularly backed him by 81 per cent in 2016 and 76 per cent in 2020 - statistics that astonish those who question the former reality TV star's religious credentials.

"It's the difference between a representative and a leader," Suzzanne Monk, a 50-year-old conservative political activist, told AFP as she attempted to explain Trump's enduring popularity.

"Many of the politicians we have seen over decades are representatives ... and they do the absolute minimum to keep themselves reelected. Donald J Trump looks at situations and tries to rectify the situation."