Trump 2.0: A different, emboldened whirlwind first week in office, say analysts

It has been a busy first week for United States President Donald Trump.

Since taking office last Monday (Jan 20), the 78-year-old hit the ground running with a signing spree of executive orders as he moved to make good on many of his campaign promises.

With dizzying speed, he reversed policies from former president Joe Biden's administration and ordered the US’ withdrawal from the Paris climate accord as well as the World Health Organization (WHO).

Among his boldest moves were renaming the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America, demanding to buy Greenland and threatening to take back the Panama Canal.

Domestically, he ended diversity, equity, and inclusion programmes, revoked an electric vehicle mandate that encourages the switch to cleaner vehicles, and pardoned supporters in connection with the attack on the US Capitol on Jan 6, 2021.

Observers said Trump has been far more emboldened and organised in his return to the White House, backed by a team of loyalists and flanked by tech billionaires.