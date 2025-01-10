Trump uses Los Angeles fires to attack Democrats

WASHINGTON: Incoming US president Donald Trump sparked a political battle with outgoing leader Joe Biden and California's Democratic governor on Thursday (Jan 9) over the wildfires ravaging Los Angeles.

Trump launched a series of evidence-free broadsides accusing Governor Gavin Newsom of a variety of failings - including wasting water that could have been used to fight fires in order to protect a kind of fish.

"Gavin Newscum should resign. This is all his fault!!!" Trump said on his Truth Social network, using his usual nickname for the Democrat, who is widely viewed as a potential White House contender.

Trump added that the deadly Los Angeles fires showed that Jan 20, when he replaces Biden in the White House, "cannot come fast enough".

"Let this serve, and be emblematic, of the gross incompetence and mismanagement of the Biden/Newscum Duo," he said.

Biden hit back on Thursday, saying people should "not make a political deal of it" as he held a crisis meeting of administration officials at the White House.

He had been due to leave for Italy to see Pope Francis on the final foreign trip of his presidency on Thursday, but canceled it late Wednesday to stay and deal with the fires.

"I'm leaving this office very shortly, but it's not about the politics," he said. "It's about giving people some sense of security that we're going to be able to get this under control."

Biden unveiled a series of announcements about fresh federal funding and resources to help California deal with what he called the most devastating wildfires in the state's history.

But he appeared especially keen to debunk the claims that Democratic mismanagement had caused water shortages which left firefighters struggling to put out the inferno.