US President Donald Trump evacuated from dinner after shots fired

WASHINGTON: Shots were allegedly fired as US President Donald Trump attended a press dinner in Washington on Saturday night (Apr 25), witnesses and AFP reporters said as loud bangs were heard at the hotel venue.

Guests at the black-tie White House Correspondents' Dinner scrambled to hide under tables.

Tactical teams with guns drawn took position on the stage where Trump had been sitting during dinner before he was evacuated.

Police swarmed the Washington Hilton Hotel where the event was taking place, and helicopters hovered overhead.

CNN and other US media reported that Trump was unhurt.