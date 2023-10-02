Donald Trump's business empire in peril as civil fraud trial opens in New York

Donald Trump and his family business are set to stand trial in New York on Monday (Oct 2) in a civil fraud case that could deal a major blow to the former US president’s real estate empire.

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, is accused by Democratic New York Attorney General Letitia James of inflating the value of his assets by billions of dollars to secure better loan and insurance terms.

Trump plans to attend the first week of trial in state court in Manhattan, according to a court filing in an unrelated case.

The trial comes a week after the judge presiding over the case found Trump liable for fraud and will largely concern the penalties he must face.

James is seeking at least US$250 million in fines, a permanent ban against Trump and his sons Donald Jr and Eric from running businesses in New York and a five-year restriction on commercial real estate activities by Trump and his flagship Trump Organization.

Trump has said the case is part of a political witch hunt.

Justice Arthur Engoron ruled last week that James had proven her fraud case against Trump, his two adult sons and 10 of his companies.

Engoron described in scathing terms how they made up valuations. That included Trump calculating the value of his apartment in Trump Tower as if it were three times its actual size.

"A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a real estate developer sizing up his own living space of decades, can only be considered fraud," he said.

Engoron canceled business certificates for companies controlling pillars of Trump’s empire - including Trump Tower and his golf clubs in New York - and said he would appoint receivers to oversee their dissolution.The ruling covers only a handful of the roughly 500 entities in Trump's portfolio but includes some of his most valuable properties.