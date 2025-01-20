Watch live: Donald Trump's presidential inauguration

WASHINGTON: Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on Monday (Jan 20), with the inauguration ceremony for his second term in office kicking off at the US Capitol at 1am Singapore and Hong Kong time on Tuesday.



The ceremony was shifted indoors to the Capitol Rotunda in light of freezing temperatures which are expected to dip to as low as -7 degrees Celsius at the time of his swearing-in. This is the first time in 40 years that the emergency measure to move the ceremony indoors was taken. It means most will have to watch the inauguration on television, as the Rotunda can only house hundreds, compared to the National Mall.



Dignitaries and guests expected to attend the inauguration include Chinese Vice President Han Zheng, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew, Apple CEO Tim Cook, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and Google CEO Sundar Pichai.

Country singer Carrie Underwood is expected to perform America the Beautiful at the ceremony and all eyes will be on President Trump as he gives his inauguration speech.