Donations pour in after Australian bouncy castle tragedy

SYDNEY: A memorial to victims of a bouncy castle tragedy that killed five children in Australia continued to grow on Saturday (Dec 18), as an outpouring of support drove donations over a million dollars.

Three 12-year-old boys and two girls, aged 11 and 12, were killed when the large inflatable castle lifted off the ground on Thursday in Devonport, northern Tasmania, police said.

Three more children were in critical condition in hospital in the state capital Hobart, and one was recovering at home.

On Saturday, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison visited the growing memorial of soft toys, flowers and emotional messages laid outside the school.

An online fundraiser - initially aiming to raise A$1,000 (US$712) for the victims' families - climbed to more than A$1.1 million on Saturday morning.

"It's just beyond anything we could have thought possible," Zoe Smith, who organised the fundraiser, told media in Devonport.

"I think it just proves how shaken up everyone is and how tight-knit of a community we are."