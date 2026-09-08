Don't ban children from social media, Estonia tells EU

BRUSSELS: The European Union should make social media platforms change instead of banning children from using the apps, Estonia's digital minister told AFP Monday, just over a week before the EU is due to announce an age limit.

Estonia has been a lone voice in opposing the EU's plans to restrict children's access to social media, instead calling for online platforms to change.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen is expected to announce a social media ban on September 16, with officials saying an age limit of 13 or 15 is under discussion.

But IT-savvy Estonia argues the tech giants have prime responsibility for making their popular platforms safer for minors.