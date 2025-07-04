'Doubts' over US support boost need for EU cooperation, Zelenskyy says

Kyiv said a call was being prepared between Zelenskyy and US President Donald Trump, possibly for Friday."I don't know that they have a lot of common ideas, common topics to talk about because they are different people," Zelenskyy said, stressing that Kyiv had "supported from the very beginning the idea of President Trump's unconditional ceasefire."The Danish prime minister stressed the importance of boosting European security."I see no sign that Putin wants peace, and I do not trust for a second that Putin intends to stop with Ukraine. Therefore we have to put Ukraine in the best possible position," she said.Russian strikes have intensified in the absence of progress on resolving the conflict, and the US moves have severely hampered Kyiv, which has relied on Western military support since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.