'Doubts' over US support boost need for EU cooperation, Zelenskyy says

AARHUS, Denmark: Doubts over US military aid to Ukraine reinforce the need for increased cooperation with the EU and NATO, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday (Jul 3) as he met European Union leaders in Denmark.Zelenskyy's comments came after Washington's decision to pause some weapons shipments to Kyiv "Now, when there are doubts about continued US support for Europe, it's even more important to strengthen our cooperation and coordination through the EU, NATO and also in our direct relations," Zelenskyy said on the sidelines of meetings with Danish and EU leaders in Aarhus, as Denmark took over the EU's rotating presidency.Earlier Thursday, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the US decision was "a clear message to step up our own support, ramping up our European defence capacities, not only at the level of the European Union, but at the continental level."Von der Leyen on Thursday held talks in Aarhus with Zelenskyy, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the president of the European Council Antonio Costa.