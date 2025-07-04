'Doubts' over US support boost need for EU cooperation, Zelenskyy says

Zelenskyy's comments came after Washington's decision to pause some weapons shipments to Kyiv.
"Now, when there are doubts about continued US support for Europe, it's even more important to strengthen our cooperation and coordination through the EU, NATO and also in our direct relations," Zelenskyy said on the sidelines of meetings with Danish and EU leaders in Aarhus, as Denmark took over the EU's rotating presidency.
Earlier Thursday, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said the US decision was "a clear message to step up our own support, ramping up our European defence capacities, not only at the level of the European Union, but at the continental level."
Von der Leyen on Thursday held talks in Aarhus with Zelenskyy, Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and the president of the European Council Antonio Costa.
Trump meanwhile spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"I don't know that they have a lot of common ideas, common topics to talk about because they are different people," Zelenskyy said, stressing that Kyiv had "supported from the very beginning the idea of President Trump's unconditional ceasefire."
The Danish prime minister stressed the importance of boosting European security.
"I see no sign that Putin wants peace, and I do not trust for a second that Putin intends to stop with Ukraine. Therefore we have to put Ukraine in the best possible position," she said.
Russian strikes have intensified in the absence of progress on resolving the conflict, and the US moves have severely hampered Kyiv, which has relied on Western military support since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in February 2022.
She has vowed to push for Ukraine's membership in the EU during her country's presidency of the bloc.
"Ukraine belongs in the European Union. It is in both Denmark's and Europe's interest. Therefore, the Danish EU presidency will do everything we can to help Ukraine on their way towards EU membership."
Ukraine launched its bid to become an EU member in the aftermath of Russia's 2022 invasion, but it has stalled because of opposition from Hungary.
Zelenskyy said Thursday on X that he was ready to open three accession chapters with the EU, "but political blockages remain, purely political."
WORKING "BEHIND THE SCENES"
Denmark's Europe minister Marie Bjerre told reporters earlier on Thursday that Ukraine's EU membership bid was "very important for us".
"We are still trying to lift the resistance from Hungary," she said.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has said that Ukraine's membership of the EU would "ruin" the 27-nation bloc.
Using its veto power, Hungary has effectively frozen the accession process.
Ukraine has insisted it still hopes Budapest can be brought around, claiming intensive work is being done "behind the scenes".
US President Donald Trump has effectively nixed Ukraine's attempts to join the NATO military alliance.
As Zelenskyy arrived in Denmark, he announced that Ukraine has signed a deal with US company American company Swift Beat to produce drones for Ukraine's military.
In a post to X, Zelenskyy said the company "foresees hundreds of thousands of drones this year alone, with the potential to significantly scale up production in the coming year".