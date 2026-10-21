Dow outperforms as Wall Street rises, healthcare stocks lead gains

NEW YORK: The Dow rose 1 per cent on Tuesday (Oct 20), outperforming the benchmark S&P 500 while the healthcare sector provided Wall Street's biggest boost and technology was its biggest drag.

Healthcare .SPXHC led gains among the S&P 500's 11 major sector indexes, hitting a record high. Eli Lilly was the S&P 500's biggest index point contributor while UnitedHealth, Merck & Co, Johnson & Johnson and Amgen helped boost the blue-chip Dow industrials.

Declines in megacap stocks pulled down the communication services .SPLRCL sector. Energy .SPNY shares underperformed as oil prices fell after touching a five-month high. Oil traders were weighing a meeting between the Iranian president and Pakistan's army chief, a US-Iran mediator, against Houthi attacks on Saudi infrastructure and reports of vessel attacks in the Gulf.

TECH STOCKS TAKE A BREATHER

While the heavyweight technology .SPLRCT sector eased 0.3 per cent, it was the biggest index-point drag on the S&P 500 and kept the Nasdaq close to flat. Technology stocks had rebounded on Monday from a selloff last week when investors worried about steep spending and financing costs for AI developments.

"Equity investors are still a little sceptical around the AI trade and the ability for some of these companies to monetize their investments, so you're seeing a bit of a rotation into other areas of the market," said Jim Baird, chief investment officer at Plante Moran Financial Advisors, pointing to advances on Tuesday in small caps and healthcare companies.

"Investors are looking for other opportunities outside of tech, and healthcare is one of the beneficiaries of that," he said.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average .DJI rose 529.85 points, or 1.02 per cent, to 52,495.88, the S&P 500 gained 21.84 points, or 0.28 per cent, to 7,712.57 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 6.07 points, or 0.02 per cent, to 26,424.82.

The S&P 500 value index .IVX rose 0.9 per cent compared with a 0.2 per cent drop in its growth counterpart .IGX. The small-cap Russell 2000 index .RUT finished up 1.7 per cent.

With a 1 per cent gain, the financial services sector .SPSY was the S&P 500's second-biggest index point boost. Defensive sectors also outperformed, with real estate .SPLRCR adding 1.7 per cent and utilities .SPLRCU climbing 1.2 per cent.