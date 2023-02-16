Logo
World

Downed Chinese balloon aimed for Hawaii but was blown off course: US official
Downed Chinese balloon aimed for Hawaii but was blown off course: US official

Downed Chinese balloon aimed for Hawaii but was blown off course: US official

Sailors assigned to Explosive Ordnance Disposal Group 2 recover a suspected Chinese high-altitude surveillance balloon that was downed by the United States over the weekend on Feb 5, 2023. (Photo: US Fleet Forces/US Navy photo)

16 Feb 2023 07:01PM (Updated: 16 Feb 2023 07:02PM)
WASHINGTON: A Chinese balloon that was shot down after crossing the continental United States originally had a trajectory that would have taken it over Guam and Hawaii but was blown off course by prevailing winds, a US official speaking on condition of anonymity said on Wednesday (Feb 15).

The balloon, which Washington accuses Beijing of using for surveillance and China says was a civilian research vessel, drifted across Alaska's Aleutian Islands, then Canada and the central United States before it was shot down by the US military off the coast of South Carolina on Feb 4.

The incident has further strained US-China relations and prompted US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to postpone a planned visit to Beijing last week.

US military and intelligence agencies tracked the balloon from when it lifted off from Hainan Island near China's south coast, the Washington Post reported on Tuesday.

During a regular briefing on Thursday, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin did not answer a question about whether the balloon was intended to fly over Guam and Hawaii before it was blown off its trajectory, instead repeating the Chinese position that the United States should not "overreact".

The US should work with China to manage differences over the Chinese balloon that flew into the US airspace, Mr Wang said in response to a question regarding US President Joe Biden's planned speech over the balloon.

"The unintended entry of the Chinese civilian airship is an unexpected and isolated event," he added. 

The US military said on Monday it had recovered critical electronics from the balloon as well as large sections of the vessel itself.

Source: Reuters/rj

