Dozens of German universities turn back on X accounts

BERLIN: Dozens of German universities said on Friday (Jan 10) they would no longer use social network X – owned by the world's richest man, Elon Musk – citing ethical concerns.

More than 60 German universities and academic institutions said in a joint statement that X was now incompatible with their principles.

"The platform's current direction is not compatible with the basic values of the institutions concerned – openness to the world, scientific integrity, transparency and democratic discourse", they said.

Musk took over the platform, previously known as Twitter, in 2022 before firing about 80 per cent of its staff, including those at content moderation teams.

Researchers say the site has turned into a haven for misinformation.

Musk defended the changes in a 2023 interview with Britain's public broadcaster, the BBC, saying they were necessary given Twitter's dire finances.

He has also described himself as a "free speech absolutist", with a permissive attitude towards content on X.

Musk also caused controversy in Germany on Thursday for broadcasting a discussion with Alice Weidel, leader of the extreme-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party.