DR Congo conflict risks broader regional war, Burundi warns

GOMA: The conflict in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo risks escalating into a broader regional war, Burundi's president said Saturday (Feb 1), as Africa's top health agency warned the fighting could spark new outbreaks of serious diseases.

The Rwanda-backed armed group M23 has vowed to march on the capital Kinshasa after capturing eastern DRC's biggest city of Goma earlier this week.

The lightning offensive is the latest to scar the mineral-rich region, which has seen relentless conflict involving dozens of armed groups kill an estimated six million people over three decades.