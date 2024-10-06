DR Congo launches mpox vaccination drive, hoping to curb outbreak

GOMA, DR CONGO: The Democratic Republic of Congo, the epicentre of an mpox epidemic, launched a vaccination campaign against the virus on Saturday (Oct 5) in the eastern city of Goma, AFP journalists said.

The launch, initially scheduled for last Wednesday, was delayed by three days amid logistical difficulties in delivering the vaccines across the sprawling, infrastructure-poor central African country.

The first vaccines were administered to hospital staff, with the program due to target the general population from Monday in the east of the country, where the current outbreak started a year ago.

"As a doctor, I'm on the front line and in constant contact with those who are sick ... I want to protect myself," the first to be vaccinated, Jeannine Muhavi, told journalists.