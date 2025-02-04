DR Congo, Rwanda leaders to join summit on crisis in war-torn east

KINSHASA: DRC President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwandan President Paul Kagame will attend a summit on Saturday (Feb 3) as a Rwanda-backed armed group advances in the eastern Democratic Republic of Congo.

M23 fighters and Rwandan soldiers have made substantial gains in the eastern DRC, taking the major city of Goma last week, and have vowed to march across the vast country to the capital Kinshasa.

With tensions spiralling, Tshisekedi has promised a "vigorous" military response and urged the international community to impose sanctions on Rwanda.

Tshisekedi and Kagame will join a two-day joint summit of eastern and southern African countries due to begin on Friday in Tanzania, Kenya's said Monday. Kenya holds the rotating presidency of the East African Community.

Both leaders have been no-shows at previous talks attempting to broker peace between the two sides.

The lightning offensive is the latest escalation in a region devastated by decades of fighting involving dozens of armed groups, with many seeking to control its rich veins of key minerals used in technology.