DR Congo-Rwanda row derails Francophone summit vote

PHNOM PENH: A summit of French-speaking nations attended by France's President Emmanuel Macron postponed the election of a new chief on Monday (Nov 16) after a row between African neighbours the Democratic Republic (DR) of Congo and Rwanda.

The Organisation Internationale de la Francophonie (OIF) - a post-colonial entity resembling the Commonwealth, comprising 53 members and dozens more associates - had intended to choose a new secretary general during talks in the Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

But amid a walkout threat by DR Congo, delegates decided to postpone the election for a year, sources close to the matter told AFP.

The current secretary general, Rwanda's Louise Mushikiwabo, will remain in the post but at the next election, her country will not field a candidate, the sources said.

DR Congo had threatened to quit the OIF if Mushikiwabo was chosen for a third successive term on Monday, and had put forward its own candidate.

Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of supporting the M23 armed group's activities inside DR Congo, which Kigali denies.

The departure of DR Congo - the second most Francophone country after France with 57.3 million speakers, according to the OIF - would have been a major blow to the organisation.

Last year, Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso withdrew after successive coups that saw Paris-friendly governments replaced by pro-Russian juntas.

Macron, who attended the summit alongside DR Congo President Felix Tshisekedi and Rwanda's Paul Kagame, had earlier called for unity.

But Macron's efforts to defuse the row had sparked anger in Rwanda, and revived debate over the influence of former colonial power France in the organisation.

A source in Macron's office welcomed the postponement of the vote on Monday, saying it would allow time for reforms of the appointment process.

"This solution makes it possible to overcome divisions and preserve consensus within the Francophone family," the source said, hailing members' "sense of responsibility".

DR Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner welcomed a "wise compromise" that would help "preserve the unity of the Francophonie", in a post on X.

But former Romanian prime minister Dacian Ciolos, one of the four candidates for election, deplored a "very sad day" for the organisation.

"If we want the Francophonie to remain relevant, our absolute priority must be to rebuild trust among ourselves," he said in a statement.