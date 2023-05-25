Dramatic Sydney blaze consumes seven-storey building

SYDNEY: More than 100 firefighters battled towering flames and thick smoke on Thursday (May 25) as a huge blaze consumed an unoccupied seven-storey building in central Sydney.

The flames appeared to be dying down as firefighters poured in water from multiple hoses two hours after the fire took hold in a building near the Central Station railway hub.

Shortly after it erupted, flames almost as high as the building itself shot into the sky.

The entire top floor wall leaned over and crashed in pieces into the street below, fire service video showed, as the building glowed orange with flames.

The carcass of a burning van was parked in front.

"More than 100 firefighters, from 20 fire trucks and multiple stations, continue to work to extinguish the blaze," Fire and Rescue NSW said in an update after night fell in the city.

Two buildings had been affected by the fire, it said, both believed to have been vacant.