Driven by TikTok trends, new beauty brands target children

PARIS: Should children be using beauty face masks? Dermatologists say no, but a growing number of companies are targeting a new generation of kids who have grown up with TikTok skincare and make-up routines.

The cosmetics industry and parts of the internet have been abuzz since the launch of Rini earlier this month, a beauty company pitched at children as young as three and backed by Canadian actress Shay Mitchell.

Its bundle of five child hydrating face masks, including "everyday" varieties named Puppy, Panda, and Unicorn, sells for around 35 dollars (30 euros) on its website.

Another growing US-based brand, Evereden, sells products for pre-teens such as face-mists, toners and moisturisers and claims annual sales of over 100 million dollars.

Fifteen-year-old American YouTuber Salish Matter unveiled her brand Sincerely Yours in October, drawing tens of thousands of people, and police reinforcements, to a launch event at a New Jersey mall.

"Children's skin does not need cosmetics, apart from daily hygiene products, toothpaste and shower gel, and sun cream when there is exposure," said Laurence Coiffard, a researcher at the University of Nantes in France who co-runs the Cosmetics Watch website.