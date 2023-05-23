Logo
World

Driver detained after crashing into barrier near White House
Driver detained after crashing into barrier near White House

A rented box truck crashed into security barriers at Lafayette Park across from the White House in Washington, US on May 22, 2023. (Screengrab: Reuters)

23 May 2023 10:33PM (Updated: 23 May 2023 10:48PM)
WASHINGTON: A man who crashed a U-Haul truck containing a Nazi flag near the White House has been arrested and charged with trying to kill or harm the president, police said on Tuesday (May 23).

The driver apparently drove deliberately into bollards outside Lafayette Park just before 10.00 pm on Monday, the US Park Police said, adding that no one was injured.

TV images showed a red and black swastika banner that had been found during a police search of the truck.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Sai Varshith Kandula, 19, of Chesterfield, Missouri, the Park Police said in a statement Tuesday.

It said he was charged with "assault with a dangerous weapon, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, threatening to kill/kidnap/inflict harm on a president, vice president, or family member, destruction of federal property, and trespassing.

"A local Fox affiliate reported that some guests in a nearby hotel said they were told to evacuate after the crash.

A journalist with the station posted a video from the scene showing a robot searching the cargo area of the truck.

Source: AFP/yb

