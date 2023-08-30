Drone attack on Russian airport near Estonia border: Official

A Russian airport near the border with Estonia came under drone attack, the local governor said on Wednesday (Aug 30), with reports that planes were damaged.

MOSCOW:

Regional governor Mikhail Vedernikov, who said he was at the scene of the attack, posted a video on Telegram of a massive fire, with the sounds of explosions and sirens in the background.

A drone attack "has been repelled in Pskov airport," Vedernikov wrote, adding authorities were assessing the damage but there were no casualties.

Pskov is located roughly 800km from Ukraine's border and the surrounding region borders EU member states Latvia and Estonia.

There was no immediate comment from the defence ministry but four heavy transport planes were reportedly damaged.

All Wednesday flights at the airport were cancelled, Vedernikov wrote, "until the nature of the possible damage to the runway is clarified".

State news agency TASS, citing emergency services, said that four Ilyushin Il-76 heavy transport planes had been damaged.

Citing air traffic services, TASS also reported that airspace above Moscow's Vnukovo airport had been closed.

The region of Pskov was previously targeted by drones in May.Moscow and other Russian regions have been targeted in recent weeks by a barrage of Ukrainian drone attacks after Kyiv vowed this summer to "return" the conflict to Russia.