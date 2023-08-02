Drone attacks target Moscow, Crimea and Russia's Black Sea patrols

MOSCOW: Russia said on Tuesday (Aug 1) it downed another wave of Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, Crimea and vessels in the Black Sea, as a skyscraper in the capital's financial district was struck for the second time in days.

On Monday, Russia said it would intensify its strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure in response to drone attacks across its territory which it has blamed on Kyiv.

"Two Ukrainian (unmanned aerial vehicles) were destroyed by air defence systems over the territory of the Odintsovo and Narofominsk districts of Moscow region," the Russian defence ministry said.

"Another drone was suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of the Moscow City," the capital's high-rise business district, the ministry said.

On Sunday, Russian defences downed drones in that same district, with debris damaging two office towers, blowing out several windows and scattering documents on the pavement below.

"One flew into the same tower in (Moscow) City as last time," mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Tuesday on Telegram.

Sobyanin added that emergency services had gone to the scene and that there was no information on any casualties.

The strike damaged the facade of the building, which houses offices for a number of Russian government ministries, smashing a number of windows.