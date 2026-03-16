Flights temporarily suspended at Dubai International Airport after drone attack

DUBAI: Flights have been temporarily suspended at Dubai's international airport for safety reasons, the city's aviation authority said on Monday (Mar 16), shortly after a drone incident sparked a fire nearby.

"Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff," Dubai's media office posted on X.

It added that civil defence teams contained a fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of the airport. The media office earlier said no injuries were reported.

Emirates airline also announced in a post on X the temporary suspension of flights to and from Dubai.

Gulf Arab states have faced more than 2,000 missile and drone attacks since ​the outbreak of the United States-Israeli war on Iran on Feb 28, with targets including US diplomatic missions and military bases but also critical Gulf oil infrastructure, ports, airports, hotels ​and residential and office buildings.

The United Arab Emirates, which normalised relations with Iran's arch-foe Israel in 2020, has faced the brunt of the attacks.

On Wednesday, the city media office said two falling drones wounded four people near the airport, previously one of the world's busiest.

Iran has fired over 1,800 missiles at the country, upending travel plans in the financial hub despite its air defence intercepting a vast majority of the projectiles.

The Emirates' defence ministry has reported six deaths since the war began, including four civilians and two military personnel, who died in a helicopter crash blamed on a technical malfunction.

The UAE, along with the other Gulf Arab states, condemned Iran's attacks.