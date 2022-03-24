Dubai ruler abused ex-wife to 'exorbitant degree', UK court rules

LONDON: The ruler of Dubai abused his ex-wife on an extraordinary scale, a UK judge ruled on Thursday (Mar 24), ending a lengthy legal battle between the couple over their two children.

The abuse by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum, 72, of Princess Haya Bint Al Hussein, 47, was "conducted on a scale which is entirely outside the ordinary circumstances of cases heard in the family court in this jurisdiction", judge Andrew McFarlane said.

The sheikh "consistently displayed coercive and controlling behaviour with respect to those members of his family who he regards as behaving contrary to his will", he added in a ruling at London's High Court.

Princess Haya will now have sole responsibility for their two children, daughter Jalila, 14, and son Zayed, 10, with regards to their medical care and schooling.

"The decision to afford the mother sole responsibility for these important matters is justified by the need to reduce the potential for continuing harm to the children," McFarlane said.