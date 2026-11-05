Bomb alerts force flights to land in France, Bulgaria, Belgium

PARIS: Bomb threats forced airliners to make unplanned landings across Europe on Thursday (Nov 5) morning, the latest in a series of threats targeting flights in Europe.

Aer Lingus flight EI402 from Dublin to Rome landed safely at Evreux airport, 100km west of Paris, after being diverted as a security precaution, the Irish airline said in a statement.

Quoting the office of French Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu, Reuters reported that the Airbus A320 plane was diverted to France's Evreux airbase.

The situation is being monitored by the Prime Minister's office, it added.

According to flight-tracking website Flightradar24, an Aer Lingus aircraft turned near Paris and was circling over the Evreux area after declaring an in-flight emergency.

France's air force said it had dispatched planes "as soon as the threat was reported", AFP reported.

"The aircraft has been diverted and is being escorted to the Evreux airfield" west of Paris, it added.