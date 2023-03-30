'Dumbphone' fans disconnect in face of smartphone dominance

SAN FRANCISCO: Shunning his smartphone for a "dumb" one changed the way Jose Briones engages with the world - and he likes it that way.

The 27-year-old Colorado resident turns to CDs when he wants music, instead of streaming it.

When he has to get someplace, he prints out directions before setting out or, if needed, falls back on the sometimes-forgotten practice of asking a stranger which way to go.

Briones is far from alone in reconnecting with the analog world by relying less on finding life's solutions via the internet on his phone.

He hasn't forsaken the internet entirely however: Briones helps moderate a Reddit forum devoted to so-called dumbphones, which had 17,000 thousand "enthusiasts" as members as of Monday (Mar 27).

"People who want to regain their time and attention, and have a deeper more purposeful life, I think that is who this message is resonating with," Briones told AFP.

Dumbphones, also referred to as feature phones, are essentially throw-back handsets without big screens and a mountain of apps.

They are reminiscent of the pre-iPhone era when mobile phones allowed users to call another line, an astounding breakthrough made when the first mobile phone call was dialed on Apr 3, 1973 - 50 years ago.