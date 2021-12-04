Thousands protest over Dutch coronavirus restrictions

UTRECHT, Netherlands: Several thousand people gathered in the central Dutch town of Utrecht on Saturday (Dec 4) to protest against new coronavirus restrictions that came into force last weekend.

Protesters walked through the streets of the town carrying banners saying "Medical Freedom Now!" and waving Dutch flags. A heavy police presence was visible along the route of the march.

It is the first major demonstration in the Netherlands against the measures, which include a nighttime closure of bars, restaurants and most stores to stem a record-breaking wave of COVID-19 cases that is threatening to overwhelm the country's healthcare system.