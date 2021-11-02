Dutch authorities weigh vaccine boosters, new restrictions as COVID-19 cases surge

AMSTERDAM: Dutch health authorities are to decide on Tuesday (Nov 2) whether to recommend COVID-19 vaccine booster shots for adults, while the government weighs a new package of restrictions, amid the latest surge in new infections.

Prime Minister Mark Rutte is expected to announce new measures to slow the spread of the virus at a press conference slated for 6pm GMT (Wednesday, 2am, Singapore time).

Measures under consideration include the reintroduction of face masks in some settings, asking those who are able to work from home to do so more often, and broader use of the country's proof-of-vaccination "corona pass" currently used to gain admittance to bars and restaurants.

While 84 per cent of the Dutch adult population has been vaccinated, new infections have risen steadily since the government ordered an end to social distancing rules on Sep 25.