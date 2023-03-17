Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Dutch hospitals hold 24-hour strike for better pay, conditions
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Dutch hospitals hold 24-hour strike for better pay, conditions

Dutch hospitals hold 24-hour strike for better pay, conditions
Dutch hospital workers take part in a 24-hour strike in support of trade union demands for a 10% pay increase and better terms, in Uden, Netherlands, on Mar 16, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw)
Dutch hospitals hold 24-hour strike for better pay, conditions
Dutch hospital workers take part in a 24-hour strike in support of trade union demands for a 10 per cent pay increase and better terms, in Uden, Netherlands, on Mar 16, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw)
Dutch hospitals hold 24-hour strike for better pay, conditions
Dutch hospital workers take part in a 24-hour strike in support of trade union demands for a 10 per cent pay increase and better terms, in Uden, Netherlands Mar 16, 2023. (Photo: REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw)
17 Mar 2023 12:27AM (Updated: 17 Mar 2023 12:27AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM: Health workers went on a 24-hour strike at dozens of hospitals across the Netherlands on Thursday to support trade union demands for a 10 per cent pay increase and better terms.

Hospitals continued to operate on scaled-down schedules, meaning that only emergency care was being provided, a trade union statement said.

It was the latest in a series of strikes in the Netherlands seeking improved pay deals across a wide range of sectors.

Unions representing roughly 200,000 healthcare employees are currently in talks with hospitals to improve salaries, reduce workloads and address declining purchasing power as a result of high inflation.

Among demands are a pay increase of 10 per cent for one year and an additional €100 (US$106) in one-off wages, the union statement said.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.