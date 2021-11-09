Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

World

Dutch hospitals urge new measures as COVID-19 cases near record
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

World

Dutch hospitals urge new measures as COVID-19 cases near record

Dutch hospitals urge new measures as COVID-19 cases near record

FILE PHOTO: A member of the medical personnel wearing a full protective suit works in the intensive care unit at Maastricht UMC+ Hospital, where patients suffering from the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are treated, in Maastricht, Netherlands, November 10, 2020. REUTERS/Piroschka van de Wouw

09 Nov 2021 06:47PM (Updated: 09 Nov 2021 06:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

AMSTERDAM: A group of hospitals in the southern Dutch province of Limburg on Tuesday (Nov 9) called for the government to take new measures to stem rising COVID-19 cases, saying they have no space or staff to handle more coronavirus patients.

Coronavirus infections in the Netherlands, as in other parts of Europe, are approaching all-time highs despite adult vaccination levels around 85 per cent.

Last week Prime Minister Mark Rutte's government announced new measures to slow the spread of the virus, two months after scrapping social distancing rules. The new steps included the reintroduction of face masks in stores and broader use of the country's proof-of-vaccination "corona pass".

However cases have continued to rise and the Netherlands' Institute for Health (RIVM) is due to release new infection figures later on Tuesday that may pass the previous all-time high of 12,997 cases reported on Dec. 20.

"We are heading straight for a healthcare disaster and the whole system is becoming jammed," the five hospitals in Limburg said in a letter to Rutte's government. "We're convinced the rest of the Netherlands will be following us shortly."

They urged fresh measures including beginning immediately with booster vaccination shots for elderly and vulnerable patients.

Rutte's government has said it will offer booster shots to patients over the age of 60 once six months has passed since they were fully vaccinated.

His government is due to announce whether it will take fresh measures at a news conference scheduled for Friday.

BOOKMARK THIS: Our comprehensive coverage of the COVID-19 pandemic and its developments

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram

 

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us