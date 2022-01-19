Dutch museums, concert halls open briefly in protest at COVID-19 lockdown

Famous museums across the Netherlands, from the Van Gogh in Amsterdam to the Frans Hals in Haarlem, opened their doors at risk of being fined. Also on offer to visitors were Tai Chi sessions and nail studios.

Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema said she would "enforce" the current lockdown measures but there were no signs of officials doing so.

In a Twitter post, Junior Culture Minister Gunay Uslu voiced understanding for the protest but urged caution.

"The cultural sector is drawing attention to their situation in a creative way," she said.

"I understand the cry for help and that artists want to show all the beautiful things they have to offer us. But the opening of society must go step by step. Culture is high on the agenda."

Prime Minister Mark Rutte last week announced the reopening of shops and resumption of group sports despite record numbers of new COVID-19 cases.

New infections have been hitting near daily records above 30,000. The Netherlands has recorded more than 3.5 million infections and 21,000 deaths since the start of the pandemic. But hospital numbers have been steadily declining.

"It's a protest of the cultural sector in the Netherlands," said Dominik Winterling, the new managing director of the Concertgebouw. "We want to make sure that the politicians in The Hague understand that we want to open again."

After nearly two years of uncertainty, performers and musicians need perspective, he said.

"We simply don't know what's going on. We cannot open from one day to the next, so we need some time to prepare. What we really want is to play for an audience because that's what we're there for. We want to inspire people. That's what it's about.

Winterling said he could not guarantee everyone would get a haircut, but they would all experience a show to remember.

Gerny, the life coach, planned to ask hair dressers Marga Bon and Lysandro Cicilia for a "little trim as it's just gotten a bit long", while enjoying a rehearsal of a symphony by US composer Charles Ives.