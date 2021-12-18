Dutch health experts advise a full lockdown to slow Omicron: Reports

AMSTERDAM: The health experts advising the Netherlands' government on its COVID-19 strategy have recommended the country go into a "strict" lockdown, Dutch media reported on Friday (Dec 17), just days after a partial lockdown was extended through January.

Broadcaster RTL Nieuws and newspaper NRC Handelsblad cited sources within the panel of experts, whose recommendations are not made public until after the government has taken a decision, that they have advised the closure of all but essential stores.

Health Minister Hugo de Jonge told journalists outside a Cabinet meeting earlier on Friday he had "big worries" about the quick spread of Omicron, which appeared just as a previous wave of infections in the Netherlands had crested.

"I won't say what extra measures may be needed," De Jonge said, adding that the government would follow the health experts' advice.