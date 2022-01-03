Dutch to reopen schools despite high infection rates

THE HAGUE: The Netherlands, under a strict COVID-19 lockdown for the past two weeks, will reopen primary and secondary schools on Jan 10 despite coronavirus infections remaining high, the government announced on Monday (Jan 3).

The government stressed that hospital admissions were down considerably since the country went into a lockdown in December, which included schools closing a week earlier than planned for winter holidays.

"This is good news for students and it's important for their development and their mental well-being that they can go to school," Education Minister Arie Slob said at a press conference.

Vocational schools and universities will not reopen, but instead, have online classes until at least January 17.