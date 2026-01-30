Dutch watchdog launches Roblox probe over 'risks to children'

THE HAGUE: The Dutch consumer watchdog on Friday (Jan 30) launched an investigation into Roblox to see if the popular gaming platform was doing enough to protect children amid reports they are exposed to violent and sexual imagery.

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) said its probe would examine "potential risks to underage users" in the European Union and would likely last around one year.

AFP has contacted Roblox, which has tens of millions of daily users, for comment.

"The platform regularly makes the news, for example, due to concerns about violent or sexually explicit games that minors are exposed to," the ACM said in a statement.

Other concerns include reports of ill-intentioned adults targeting children on the platform and the use of misleading techniques to encourage purchases.

The ACM said it had also received reports of these allegations and "considers this sufficient reason to launch a formal investigation into possible violations of the rules by Roblox".

Under the EU's Digital Services Act, platforms must take "appropriate and proportionate measures" to ensure a high level of safety and privacy for minors.

The ACM said it could impose a "binding instruction, fine, or penalty" on Roblox if it concludes the rules have been broken.

In 2024, the ACM slapped a €1.1 million (US$1.31 million) fine on Fortnite maker Epic Games, judging that vulnerable children were exploited and pressured into making purchases in the game's Item Shop.

The company has faced global criticism for failing to protect young users from child predators and sexual exploitation. In the US, Roblox is facing multiple lawsuits over child safety.

Last November, the platform announced it would require age verification via facial recognition to limit communication between children and adults.